India may see highest outflow this week, says EPFR’s Cameron Brandt

VIDEOS

India

Updated : April 22, 2021 10:29 AM IST

We have noticed outflows pick-up in the past few weeks in India, said Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR Global, on Thursday. Brandt also said that in this week India may see the highest outflows in many months.

“I certainly noticed the outflows pick-up over the last few weeks and in the coming week, if the current trend holds, will be the biggest weekly outflow in several months,” Brandt told CNBC-TV18.

He also added, “However, at least for the moment, unless COVID gets out of the hand - that’s in a new ballpark, it is just the sheer amount of money being pumped in the already growing US economy and that’s the focus of the vast majority of mutual fund investors.”

Right now the people’s attention is not on the emerging markets, Brandt said.

On the US market, he said, “The massive amount of stimulus flowing into the US economy and more predicted to come. By far the most popular destination for cash through mutual fund channel is in the US, so in recent weeks we have been seeing US money market funds, US equity funds, US bond funds, all soak up slightly larger than usual amounts and very little going elsewhere.”

Watch the video for more