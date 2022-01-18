India looks expensive with fear of negative economic growth: Fiera Capital’s Dominic Bokor-Ingram

Fiera Capital's Dominic Bokor-Ingram says he isn't overweight on India at the moment and as he can't find the number of stocks that he needs at the right valuation

India does look expensive and there are potential negative growth shocks that could arise, said Dominic Bokor-Ingram, Senior Portfolio Manager, Frontier Markets, Fiera Capital in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He is not overweight India at the moment and can’t see himself being overweight in the near-term as he can’t find the number of stocks that he needs at the right valuation, he added.

Last two years in equity markets have been driven by cheap money, strong fiscal and monetary support and with the receding of the pandemic and with the government’s reaction to the pandemic, the easy money will be a lot more difficult this year, he said.

