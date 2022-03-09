0

India heading towards aggressive stagflation: Rabobank

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
India heading towards aggressive stagflation, said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank, on Wednesday.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “We are heading towards aggressive stagflation but I am alluding to the fact that if things do not change and I am not saying they cannot, but if they do not change on the dynamic we are on at the moment, we risk seeing starvation for up to a billion people.”
Talking about Russia-Ukraine, he said, “We are not just seeing the US ban energy; we are seeing Europe plan to issue massive euro bonds to fund military defence and to de-couple from Russia economically, which is an enormous step.”
