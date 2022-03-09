India heading towards aggressive stagflation: Rabobank

India heading towards aggressive stagflation, said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank, on Wednesday.

India heading towards aggressive stagflation, said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank, on Wednesday.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “We are heading towards aggressive stagflation but I am alluding to the fact that if things do not change and I am not saying they cannot, but if they do not change on the dynamic we are on at the moment, we risk seeing starvation for up to a billion people.”

Talking about Russia-Ukraine, he said, “We are not just seeing the US ban energy; we are seeing Europe plan to issue massive euro bonds to fund military defence and to de-couple from Russia economically, which is an enormous step.”

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video