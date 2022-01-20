India from growth perspective looks good: JPMorgan

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Mixo Das of JPMorgan, who has been tracking India for the longest time. Das said India from a growth perspective looks good and JPMorgan is forecasting 9 percent GDP growth in 2022, followed by above 5 percent in 2023.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. The government will walk a tightrope this time around as on the one hand, it has to maintain fiscal prudence and on the other, must definitely pump prime demand after the country has been hit with three COVID waves.

Das said, “India from a growth perspective looks really good, JPMorgan is forecasting 9 percent GDP growth in 2022, followed by above 5 percent in 2023. But this is going to be in the context of globally rising rates globally rising inflation.”

He added, “The problem for India is that the biggest thing the world wants right now is cheaper valuations and that is something no government can deliver, it is just not there in the market right now.”

