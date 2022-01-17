Imagine Marketing likely to file DRHP by January end

Imagine Marketing is likely to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as early as January end. The company is also planning to launch its IPO around April-May of 2022.

In 2021, the Street spoke about start-ups coming to the market with the initial public offerings (IPOs) and in 2022 also another very interesting company is preparing itself to bring out its issue.

Imagine marketing is likely to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as early as January end. The company is also planning to launch its IPO around April-May of 2022.

The total offer size is expected to be around Rs 2,000 crore and it is a mix between offer for sale (OFS) as well as fresh issue both of about Rs 1,000 crore each.

Imagine Marketing owns the popular brand boAt, which manufactures earphones, headphones, speakers, travel chargers and so on and so forth.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.