Ideas For Profit: What is triggering growth for Gabriel India

Auto ancillary firm Gabriel India, which caters to the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle car segment, has established itself as a dominant player in the industry. In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nitin Agrawal gets more details on the company’s performance and outlook going forward.

The firm’s growth comes on the back of superior product quality and a strong clientele. Secondly, the demand for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers has recovered sharply after the lockdown relaxations. A shift in personal mobility will keep up the momentum of the demand for these segments.

The replacement segment that constitutes around 12 percent of the company’s sales is also registering significant growth.

Another important trigger for the company is significant opportunity in the exports markets.

