How Sensex, Nifty have performed in April series over the years

It was a good close to last fiscal year (FY22) because in the March series the bulls made a big fight back, the Nifty bounced close to 1,200 points.

The last 4 series odd went to the bears, but in this series, it pulled back in style and the SGX Nifty suggests a bit of a downtick but history favours the bulls for the April series because April never had negative series since 2015.

On average, in fact, in the last few years, we have got a return of 4.5 percent odd and that’s been bumped up because April 2020 was a big series; the Nifty gave a return of around 14 percent.

So, short point, history favours the bulls for the April series. Let's see whether or not they can get lucky this time around.

