How Sensex, Nifty have performed in April series over the years

By Nigel D'Souza   IST (Updated)
It was a good close to last fiscal year (FY22) because in the March series the bulls made a big fight back, the Nifty bounced close to 1,200 points.

The last 4 series odd went to the bears, but in this series, it pulled back in style and the SGX Nifty suggests a bit of a downtick but history favours the bulls for the April series because April never had negative series since 2015.
On average, in fact, in the last few years, we have got a return of 4.5 percent odd and that’s been bumped up because April 2020 was a big series; the Nifty gave a return of around 14 percent.
So, short point, history favours the bulls for the April series. Let's see whether or not they can get lucky this time around.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel Dsouza for more details.
