    How mutual fund investors can resolve their grievances quickly and efficiently

    How mutual fund investors can resolve their grievances quickly and efficiently

    By Mrin Agarwal   IST (Published)
    As flows into mutual funds increase, there have been numerous queries and grievances posted on social media pages of asset management companies.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mrin Agarwal, founder of Finsafe India Private Ltd said the first point of contact for any investor should always be the intermediary through whom he has invested and it could be a platform, financial advisor, bank, etc.
    "However, if the investor has made a direct investment, then he should reach out to the fund house or AMC (Asset Management Company) with whatever grievance he has. Investors can reach the AMC through e-mail, or telephone or visit them at their branches as well," Agarwal said.
    She added that if the investor is not satisfied with the response provided by the AMC, then he can lodge a complaint on the SCORES website of Sebi. Once the complaint is registered, it is analysed by Sebi and is responded to within 30 days, Agarwal added.
    Also, Harshvardhan Roongta of Roongta Securities explained the applicability and use of the Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) and Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP).
    Watch the video for the entire conversation.
