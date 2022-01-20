'Hopefully budget won't be too populist', says Pratik Gupta of Kotak Securities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1. Pratik Gupta, CEO, and Co-Head of institutional equities at Kotak Securities is hopeful we won't see too much of a spike in populist measures this time. A populist budget tends to spend on policies only to please people and have no impact on the economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1. Pratik Gupta, CEO, and Co-Head of institutional equities at Kotak Securities is hopeful we won't see too much of a spike in populist measures this time. A populist budget tends to spend on policies only to please people and have no impact on the economy.

Gupta suggests looking for stocks or sectors where one may see positive earnings surprises and where the growth outlook will improve going forward. He has recommended cyclicals with a longer-term view, saying "that's where growth surprises will come through."

Also Read:

He believes financial services, banking sector, NBFCs, real estate plays, capital goods segment could do very well in the second half of this year and in FY24 as well. While he likes the IT sector, he has suggested being selective on the stocks.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.