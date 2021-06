VIDEOS

Updated : June 10, 2021 13:24:18 IST

Divis Laboratories is buzzing in trade after US signed a $1.2 billion deal for Merck’s experimental COVID drug, Molnupiravir.

Molnupiravir is an investigational oral anti-viral for COVID-19 and a deal has been signed for 1.7 million courses of the experimental COVID treatment.

Divis is the authorised manufacturer for Molnupiravir API, and is allowed to supply the API to voluntary licence partners in India.