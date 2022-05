Rising interest rates affect everyone in the society and if you thought the impact was limited to just your fixed income investments - think again. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kirtan Shah, Founder and CEO at Credence Wealth Advisors to understand what impact rising interest rates have on investors and their investments.

Rising interest rates affect everyone in the society and if you thought the impact was limited to just your fixed income investments - think again.

Even your equity investments are impacted when the prevailing rates in an economy are on the rise - not to mention the added global impact as well.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kirtan Shah, Founder and CEO at Credence Wealth Advisors to understand what impact rising interest rates have on investors and their investments.

Watch video for entire discussion.