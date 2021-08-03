  • SENSEX
Here’s a look at Nifty’s journey to 16000

Updated : August 03, 2021 15:53:22 IST

After consolidating in the range of 15,500-16,000 for a long time, the benchmark Nifty finally breached the 16,000 mark on Tuesday.

The index tested the 16,000 level five times and every time it retreated back to 15,500, but finally, it has breached the key level of 16,000.

It first hit 15,000 on February 5 and Nifty has taken 120 days to make 1,000 points journey. However, it has been a good move because portfolio investors have made money.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.
