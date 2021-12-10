Hello 2022: India outlook with Nomura

If you are concerned about how much more you can one build for 2022, here’s some help at hand. Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, India and Asia Ex-Japan and Rob Subbaraman, Head of Global Macro Research at Nomura, share their perspective on India's outlook for 2022.

As 2021 comes to an end, it is that time of the year when economists and equity gurus give their forecast for the upcoming year. The year gone by has been fruitful as far as economic growth and the markets are concerned.

However, if you are concerned about how much more you can one build for 2022, here’s some help at hand. Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, India and Asia Ex-Japan and Rob Subbaraman, Head of Global Macro Research at Nomura, share their perspective on India's outlook for 2022.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.