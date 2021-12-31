Hello 2022: Avoid anything with a mythical cash flow 10 years from now, says Rohit Sah

In CNBC-TV18 special, Hello 2022, Rohit Sah, a veteran who has spent over two decades in stock markets and 16 years in picking small cap stocks globally, talks about how he sees equity markets in 2022.

Buy anything that if dropped on your foot will hurt and avoid anything which has mythical cashflow coming 10 years from now, said Rohit Sah, Founder and CEO of Makalu Fund Management.

According to him, the winners in the market are not going to be the ones that people have got used to for the last many years. He is positive on shipping companies, energy companies, mining companies and financials.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.