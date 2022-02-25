0

Hedge some allocations in equity with gold, others: Standard Chartered Wealth

By Latha Venkatesh   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
It makes sense to hedge some of the allocations in equity with gold and others, said Abhilash Narayan, senior investment strategist at Standard Chartered Wealth Management, on Friday, adding that larger volatility is expected in the market.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Narayan said, “We are recommending clients that it may make sense to hedge some of the allocations through gold or selling volatility.”
Talking about the Russian-Ukraine event, he said that usually, the market bottoms out a few weeks after commencement of such events. “It is very well possible that despite the fact that markets are bouncing today, we may see another leg lower before we find the bottom in the next week or so,” Narayan said.
On investment, he said, “The advice that we are giving to investors whether global or Indian, as far as equities are concerned, is to hold positions for now because we expect markets to potentially turnaround and when such turns happen they can happen quickly.”
According to him, the market conditions seen now are tough than what was seen in the last 2 years. However, the markets will take it positively if US Fed rate hikes are lower than expected.
