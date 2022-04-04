HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: What did market make of the deal?

The markets have waved a two thumbs up to this deal with both HDFC and HDFC bank gaining by nearly 10 percent after surging almost 15 percent intra-day. The combined entity will see a book value increase of 9 percent and have more room for foreign investors to buy about 7 percent stake. It will also be the third largest listed company in India.

HDFC is set to fold into HDFC Bank in an epic move that will propel the bank closer to SBI in size and way ahead of private peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

HDFC is set to fold into HDFC Bank in an epic move that will propel the bank closer to SBI in size and way ahead of private peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The markets have waved a two thumbs up to this deal with both HDFC and HDFC bank gaining by nearly 10 percent after surging almost 15 percent intra-day. The combined entity will see a book value increase of 9 percent and have more room for foreign investors to buy about 7 percent stake. It will also be the third largest listed company in India.

