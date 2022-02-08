Govt cancels Feb11 borrowing plan: UTI MF will watch for RBI stance on smooth borrowing in FY23

As per the borrowing calendar, securities worth Rs 24,000 crore were set to be auctioned on February 11, but the government, after consultations with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a review of cash positions has decided to cancel the auctions. Amandeep Chopra, Group President and Head of Fixed Income of UTI MF shared his perspective.

According to him, one needs to watch out for what they do going forward. RBI has two more options for the rest of the financial year, so one will need to wait and watch how RBI moves ahead, he said.

“We will need to watch out on whether they will articulate their stance in terms of trying to ensure smooth borrowing for the coming financial year because that is the biggest concern for the markets right now,” he said.

