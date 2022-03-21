Government likely to release framework for issuance of green bonds by May-end

In Budget 2022, the centre had expressed its plan to come up with green bonds to fund green projects. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government is likely to release the framework for issuing these green bonds by the end of May. As part of the framework the government will define sectors where green bonds can be raised and in which projects the money can be invested.

It is also likely that the pricing of these bonds could be lower than normal bonds in order to make them attractive for investors.

