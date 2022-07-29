    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    IST

    Goldilocks’ Gautam Shah believes that the bear market has ended, positive on capital goods, FMCG & auto

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s brand new offering, the Editors’ Roundtable, brings the latest happenings of the week gone by, the big trends to watch, sharp insights and in-depth analyses from the CNBC-TV18 Editors.

    Positive global cues boosted Dalal Street this week — the market closed 9 percent higher to see its biggest monthly rise since November. The rupee also witnessed its biggest one day gain in a year, while the US Fed Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points as expected.
    CNBC-TV18’s brand new offering, the Editors’ Roundtable, brings the latest happenings of the week gone by, the big trends to watch, sharp insights and in-depth analyses from the CNBC-TV18 Editors.
    Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research, said, “It is too early to say that it is a start for bull market. But definitely I want to believe that the bear market has ended. After every bear market ending, you see a phase of consolidation within a large range.”
    He added, “For me capital goods, FMCG, and auto are the sectors where you commit into on every small dip and those dips will come sometime in August.”
    Also Read: US Fed raises rate by 75 basis points — first back-to-back hike since the 1980s
