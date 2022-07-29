Goldilocks’ Gautam Shah believes that the bear market has ended, positive on capital goods, FMCG & auto

CNBC-TV18’s brand new offering, the Editors’ Roundtable, brings the latest happenings of the week gone by, the big trends to watch, sharp insights and in-depth analyses from the CNBC-TV18 Editors.

Positive global cues boosted Dalal Street this week — the market closed 9 percent higher to see its biggest monthly rise since November. The rupee also witnessed its biggest one day gain in a year, while the US Fed Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points as expected.

Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research, said, “It is too early to say that it is a start for bull market. But definitely I want to believe that the bear market has ended. After every bear market ending, you see a phase of consolidation within a large range.”

He added, “For me capital goods, FMCG, and auto are the sectors where you commit into on every small dip and those dips will come sometime in August.”

