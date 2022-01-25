Global signal: Wall Street's massive comeback after sharp losses leads to positive finish

Investors slept off nervous with the US market witnessing the worst intraday falls since March 2020 but woke up with both S&P500 and NASDAQ in the green. This was a massive comeback which led to a positive finish.

US yields were weaker throughout the session but to close, they perked up. The dollar outperformed. There has been a slight pullback in expectations of hawkish Fed. Oil prices were down about 1 percent to $87 per barrels.

