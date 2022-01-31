Global signal: Wall Street gets a bounce which lasts into close

US markets got the pullback two-three times last week. However, India went to sleep with a bounce and woke up in the morning with the deep red screen. On Friday though, the bounce lasted into close.

Volumes on Friday were the lowest one has seen over the last five-six trading sessions. 3 percent on the NASDAQ, S&P500 up about 2.5 percent, treasury yields pulled back a little bit, this is essentially the problem area for the market, 5 basis points (bps) lower on the five-year and 3 bps lower on the 10-year. Dollar continues to move ahead and oil has resumed its upward journey, back at almost USD 91 per barrel on Friday.

