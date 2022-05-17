Global Signal: Wall Street continues losing streak; tech companies the biggest losers

Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, extending the market's losing streak. The S&P 500 gave up an afternoon gain and ended down 0.4 percent. The U.S. dollar index dipped marginally to 104.100 and is about 0.8% below Friday's 20-year peak of 105.100. CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair gets more details.

The benchmark index is on a six-week losing streak. Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green.

The US dollar index dipped marginally to 104.100 and is about 0.8 percent below Friday's 20-year peak of 105.100.

The US 5-year treasury yield was down 4 basis points and the 10-year was also down 4 basis points.

Brent oil prices are 2.5 percent higher at $114.

