Global Signal: Wall Street continues losing streak; tech companies the biggest losers

By Prashant Nair
Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, extending the market's losing streak. The S&P 500 gave up an afternoon gain and ended down 0.4 percent. The U.S. dollar index dipped marginally to 104.100 and is about 0.8% below Friday's 20-year peak of 105.100. CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair gets more details.

The US dollar index dipped marginally to 104.100 and is about 0.8 percent below Friday's 20-year peak of 105.100.
The US 5-year treasury yield was down 4 basis points and the 10-year was also down 4 basis points.
Brent oil prices are 2.5 percent higher at $114.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details
-With PTI inputs
First Published:
