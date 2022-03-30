Global signal: Wall Street closed strong; Not a full follow through in Asia

The US has had a strong close, Nasdaq more than the S&P 500. However, if you look at Asia, there is not a full follow-through. The Japanese market and even other markets, it is three-quarters of a percent, maybe a little more about 1 percent. But it is not the near 2 percent gains that we had overnight.

The US has had a strong close, Nasdaq more than the S&P 500. However, if you look at Asia, there is not a full follow-through. The Japanese market and even other markets, it is three-quarters of a percent, maybe a little more about 1 percent. But it is not the near 2 percent gains that we had overnight.

Oil is still at about $110 a barrel, despite the drop that we saw overnight. But it is still high relatively speaking, it is still higher as compared to where it was two days back.

