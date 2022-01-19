Global signal: USD sheds some weakness from last week driving index higher; oil stays strong

S&P500 was down, the NASDAQ was seeing the brunt of the selling, down about 2.6 percent or so and the dollar was not responding at all to what was a perfect condition for dollar to rally but it is starting to respond.

S&P500 was down, the NASDAQ was seeing the brunt of the selling, down about 2.6 percent or so and the dollar was not responding at all to what was a perfect condition for dollar to rally but it is starting to respond, it has reversed some of the weakness from last week, back at close to 96, the market is also pricing in what the Fed will do. So for the month of March, market is pricing in 27 basis points (bps) in terms of rate hike and a total of 103 bps of rate hike through the course of 2022. Oil remains strong.

