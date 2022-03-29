Global signal: US yields continue to be in focus; eyes on Russia-Ukraine meeting

US yields continues to be in focus very much. The yield curve has flattened out.

Equities have a decent day, S&P500 up 0.71 percent, NASDAQ up 1.31 percent, so those are good gains. Although US futures this morning are not following through or not firing after the overnight gains. Oil is down 9 percent.

US yields continues to be in focus very much. The yield curve has flattened out.

There is a supply issue from Russia. The Wall Street Journal overnight reported that the Russian oil supplies are at the lowest they have been in many weeks. So that will be closely watched.

Ukraine-Russia headlines may pick up. There has been a lot of stuff which has been reported but has the market reacted significantly to anything recently? Not really but that may change. There is a meeting in Turkey today, so one may get to hear something.

