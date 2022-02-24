0

Global signal: US market fell sharply on very low volumes

By Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
US markets fell sharply overnight, which is very evident. What is not very evident is volumes in the US market.

It is falling with lack of information as well as with lack of volumes, that is important to track.
The US market was down about 2 percent or so and the volumes on the on the S&P500 were extremely low. They were so low that they were counted amongst one of the 18 instances post the global financial crisis when the world has seen these low levels of volumes and the 2 percent downtick.
First Published:  IST
