Global signal: Tactical bounce could be around the corner in US

In the US, a tactical bounce could be around the corner. Things are very oversold in the very near-term and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is meeting on the Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Is there a huge amount of scope for the Fed to be even more hawkish given the market turmoil which its earlier comments have ignited? Logically it would not be the case. Two exchange traded funds (ETFs) which are widely tracked, the S&P500 and the NASDAQ, have got relative strength indexes (RSIs) of 25, essentially very oversold.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.