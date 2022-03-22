Global signal: S&P ends flat; rising oil prices put pressure

Oil is once again coming up as the big problem child for the market, it is back at USD 117 per barrel, which is not good news.

The S&P was absolutely flat by the time it closed on Monday. The NASDAQ ended down about 0.4 percent or so, oil is once again coming up as the big problem child for the market, it is back at USD 117 per barrel, which is not good news. And this morning it is building on gains at about USD 119 per barrel from the close of USD 116-117 per barrel last night.

The US rate markets have responded very aggressively. So nominal rates, real rates in the US have jumped to very hawkish Fedspeak. The 10-year in the US is now at 2.29 percent, the 5-year is at 2.32 percent.

