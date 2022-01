The equities sold off. The S&P500 and NASDAQ saw sharp cuts and the first reaction is that suddenly things have cracked but the cracks have only appeared in equities, nowhere else. Sell-off came late into the close.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.