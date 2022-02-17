Global signal: Russia headlines keeping markets jittery

Markets are a bit jittery due to the geopolitical tension – the Russian forces are stacked up in such a way that an attack can happen in short order.
What can happen to oil prices if there is a conflict which comes about? That is a big worry especially for markets like India, which are the big importers of oil.
The US Federal Reserve’s minutes were read as 'dovish'. However, the Fed has said everything is on track -- essentially the fact that asset purchases would end sometime in March, and the reduction in balancesheet will commence after that.
