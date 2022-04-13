Global signal: Risk soured into NY close

There is enough and more going on in terms of global markets. The US markets initially surged on the miss but then into close, the S&P500 lost, the NASDAQ was down, basically the close was nothing great but a third of a percent lower from the highs.

There is enough and more going on in terms of global markets. The US markets initially surged on the miss but then into close, the S&P500 lost, the NASDAQ was down, basically the close was nothing great but a third of a percent lower from the highs.

Also Read:

US yields have been lower, 5-year down 10 basis points (bps), the 10-year down 6 bps stands at about 2.72 percent, the dollar index is pushing beyond the 100 and oil is back on the oil, at about $105 per barrel.

The US core CPI missed expectations and the market did what it did. So the core number was the first miss since August of 2021 and it spurred a lot of people to say that maybe we have seen the peak of inflation and this is it.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here