Global signal: No signs of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war

Equity indices are sharply lower, technical on the S&P500 is looking precarious, yields were slightly higher, oil was up about 5 percent, dollar surged and fundamentally on the ground there seems to no sign of de-escalation as far as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned.

The market is expecting that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will raise rates by 22 basis points (bps) in its March meeting.

