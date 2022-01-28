Global signal: Markets pricing in 16% probability of 50 bps Fed hike in March

The market is pricing in 16 percent probability of a 50 basis points (bps) Fed hike in March. The dollar outperformed. Equities ended off the day’s high.

The US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's hawkish stance on interest rates continues to weigh on market sentiment on Thursday. At the margin, the market has some time to digest what the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did. So now, the market is pricing in 16 percent probability of a 50 basis points (bps) Fed hike in March. The dollar outperformed. Equities ended off the day’s high, the S&P500 was down about 2.5 percent off the high, the NASDAQ was about t 3 percent off the highs.

Also Read:

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.