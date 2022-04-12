Global signal: Markets have pushed May FOMC pricing to 47 bps

On April 11, 2022, the markets repriced what Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may do in the month of May to hike 47 basis points (bps), slightly higher than before.

The 20-year yield has hit the 3 percent mark, that is the first in the curve to hit the 3 percent mark. The 2-year and the 10-year inverted early last week. The inversion disappeared towards the end of last week. It is back again.

The inflation worry is at the top of the mind. March inflation numbers will be important to track and it will most likely solidify expectations that in the next Fed meeting there will be a 50 basis points (bps) hike, not less than that and maybe that will be the first of at least a few 50 bps hikes that will be seen.

