Global signal: Market pricing of March FOMC now at 27 bps

The diplomatic talks have made progress, the fourth round of talks have taken place yesterday and it is understood that the talks still offer a path to some kind of understanding somewhere down the road.

The headlines were looking positive even though the SGX and other markets were indicating a negative kind of a start. US treasury yields are at the highest they have been in 2022 and all of this right before the US Fed meeting tomorrow. Market pricing of the Fed is at 27 basis points (bps).

Also Read:

On geopolitical front, there is no new information which has come through. The diplomatic talks have made progress, the fourth round of talks have taken place yesterday and it is understood that the talks still offer a path to some kind of understanding somewhere down the road.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here