Global signal: Market pricing in 45 bps hike by Fed in May

The market is pricing in a 45 basis points (bps) hike by Fed in its next meeting in May. For the full year, it is pricing in a 218 bps hike. The minutes of the last Fed meeting will be released later today.
While S&P500 was down 1.26 percent, the NASDAQ was down about 2.26 percent. The 5-year yield was up 15 bps, the 10-year was up 15 bps and the 30-year was up 12 bps. These are massive moves for a single day. Oil was down under 1 percent.
