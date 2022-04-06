Global signal: Market pricing in 45 bps hike by Fed in May

The market is pricing in 45 bps hike by Fed in its next meeting in May, and for the full year it is pricing in 218 bps hike. Later today, during US market time, the minutes of the last Fed meeting will be released.

While S&P500 was down 1.26 percent, the NASDAQ was down about 2.26 percent. The 5-year yield was up 15 bps, the 10-year was up 15 bps and the 30-year was up 12 bps. These are massive moves for a single day. Oil was down under 1 percent.

