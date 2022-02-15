Global signal: Market pricing in 38 bps Fed rate hike for March versus 45 bps priced last Friday

The overnight session in the global market is pretty okay, it is a bit of a stable session. So irrespective of what happened intraday, the S&P500 and NASDAQ are quite alright, the NASDAQ ending slightly in the positive region.

What the market is pricing in terms of Fed rate hikes, is pulled back a little bit - may be because of geopolitical reasons. The market does not believe that if it were to escalate to something, the Fed will continue its trajectory of rate increases, it will have to moderate that. So that pricing has been pulled back a little bit.

The big worry is oil. There are enough people out there and this is correct that in very short to slightly medium-term timespan, oil is an indicator of how well demand is doing in the world economy. And if oil is up, it means that the health of the global economy is good so why should equity markets etc be behind. However, the fact is for a large importer like India, it does raise macroeconomic issues.

