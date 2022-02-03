Global signal: Is the market at a point of peak Fed hawkishness?

US had another positive session, S&P500, NASDAQ are doing well. It was almost 30-35 percent probability that the Fed will hike 50 basis points (bps) in March last week. It stands at 10 percent now. Is the market at a point of peak Fed hawkishness? Which means there will be no way to go but slightly down.
Yields did nothing, the dollar was slightly weak, oil prices were flat as well by about a quarter percent or so.
