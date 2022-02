The market is starting to price in the peak geopolitical risk and that is something one needs to look forward to.

The market is starting to price in the peak geopolitical risk and that is something one needs to look forward to.

Also Read:

The next signals are going to be what the US Federal Reserve and what Central Banks are going to do.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here