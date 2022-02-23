Global signal: Is market shrugging off fears over Russia-Ukraine conflict? Check key cues before market opens today

It looks like market is putting geopolitics, as a driver, in the backseat and If it is in the backseat then what is in the frontseat? CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair finds out.

Maybe market has started to see through all of this geopolitical noise and it is the way things have been. Currencies have not been able to follow-through, it looks like the market is finally putting geopolitics as a driver in the backseat. If it is in the backseat then what is in the frontseat? It goes back to conditions which prevailed in January, conditions that market witnessed back in January – market looking to what the Fed will do and how much it will do in terms of rate increases to control inflation.

All of this should play out unless and of course there shouldn’t be any military escalation. Nothing is ruled out but looking at what the market is telling you, this seems like what could play out.

