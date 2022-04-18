Global signal: Inflation continues to remain a big worry

While the fourth-quarter earnings of FY22 will be affected by the big jump in commodity prices led by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the full impact will reflect in the first quarter of financial year 2023.

Inflation continues to be a big worry globally. While the fourth-quarter earnings of FY22 will be affected by the big jump in commodity prices led by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the full impact will reflect in the first quarter of financial year 2023.

Also Read:

Oil is up again. In less than a week, Brent crude has gone up 14-15 percent. US equity cues are largely flat. The 10-year US yield continues to surge.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here