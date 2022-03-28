Global signal: Inflation and Fed tightening expectations at the forefront

Inflation and fed tightening expectations are at the absolute forefront of market participants. Fixed income that is bonds are under immense pressure and this is true, not just in the US but around the world. So fed and other central banks have been re-priced higher by markets.

Inflation and fed tightening expectations are at the absolute forefront of market participants. Fixed income that is bonds are under immense pressure and this is true, not just in the US but around the world. So fed and other central banks have been re-priced higher by markets.

Read Here:

A 191 basis points in terms of hikes are now priced in for the Fed this year, the week before last it was 165 basis points Friday to Friday 30 basis points more. It is almost the race in terms of which global bank is the most hawkish between Goldman, between Citi and others. Economists, there are saying well, Fed is behind the curve and perhaps is falling behind the curve looking at the way inflation numbers and inflation expectations are panning out.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.