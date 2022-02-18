Global Signal: Focus on Ukraine-Russia crisis on uncertainty and inflation

The S&P500, the NASDAQ are sharply lower, there are geopolitical concern, which no one knows, which way things are going to go as well as there is also broader focus on inflation concerns.

The S&P500, the NASDAQ are sharply lower due to geopolitical concerns -- nobody knows which way things will go in Ukraine-Russia tensions -- and broader focus on inflation.

Also Read:

The volatility in the market is killing the traders as the market is not moving up for a sustained period.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here