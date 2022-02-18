Global Signal: Focus on Ukraine-Russia crisis on uncertainty and inflation

The S&P500, the NASDAQ are sharply lower due to geopolitical concerns -- nobody knows which way things will go in Ukraine-Russia tensions -- and broader focus on inflation.
Also Read:
Trade setup for Feb 18: Nifty50 to stay rangebound? What technical charts suggest, key levels to track
The volatility in the market is killing the traders as the market is not moving up for a sustained period.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.
Catch all stock market updates here