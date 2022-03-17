Global signal: Big market concerns abating?

There are three concerns for markets. The Russia-Ukraine war, according to news reports on Wednesday indicated that maybe things are thawing a little bit there. China has been a big problem for markets. And Fed has left no uncertainty on the table at least at this point in time.

One may think the Fed is hawkish, so why is the equity market up so much? There are three reasons – one is market positioning, two is the comment coming in from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell “All signs are that this is a strong economy, indeed, one that will be able to flourish, not to say withstand, but certainly flourish in the face of less accommodative monetary policy.” And number three is – for many in the market, the bigger thing was balancesheet reduction.

