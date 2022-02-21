Global Signal: S&P 500 Futures pare losses as Biden, Putin agree to meet

The S&P 500 has seen almost 1 percent reversal in futures and oil prices are down slightly on the back of an agreement between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet over Ukraine.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergeĭ Viktorovich Lavrov are meeting later this week on February 24 and in that meeting, they perhaps will work out an agenda for when leaders of both countries will meet at a future undecided date.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.