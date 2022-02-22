Global Signal: Asian markets trade sharply lower as Putin recognises Ukraine separatist regions

Brent crude rises above $97 a barrel over fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could disrupt supplies. Markets in the Asia Pacific trade sharply lower after Russia orders troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine

Russia - Ukraine crisis accelerates. Russian President Vladimir Putin orders deployment of troops in 2 rebel regions in Eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. Ukraine requests an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.

