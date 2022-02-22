0

Global Signal: Asian markets trade sharply lower as Putin recognises Ukraine separatist regions

By Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Brent crude rises above $97 a barrel over fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could disrupt supplies. Markets in the Asia Pacific trade sharply lower after Russia orders troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine

Russia - Ukraine crisis accelerates. Russian President Vladimir Putin orders deployment of troops in 2 rebel regions in Eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. Ukraine requests an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.
Brent crude rises above $97 a barrel over fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could disrupt supplies. Markets in the Asia Pacific trade sharply lower after Russia orders troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.
