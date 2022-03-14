Global cues look positive; street watches China angle in Russia-Ukraine war

A lot has happened over the last two days or so. Global setup is looking positive. US futures is higher.

Global setup is looking positive. US futures is higher. A lot has happened over the last two days or so. Last week there were talks between Russia and Ukraine, foreign ministers spoke. The Kremlin said that discussions between both Russian and Ukrainian officials are continuing in a video format, it is an ongoing thing which is taking place.

Also Read:

Something which the market needs to watch closely is the entire China thing. There is a Bloomberg story which quotes a US senior official who said that Russia has asked China for military equipment to support its invasion. This news item appeared before the comments from both sides.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here