Geosphere Capital's Arvind Sanger: All shocks in market buying opportunities

According to Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner at Geosphere Capital Management, there is very little chance that the West and the Russia become friendly again.

“All the shocks in the market are eventually buying opportunities,” said Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner at Geosphere Capital Management in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to him, there is very little chance that peace is suddenly going to come, there is very little chance that the West and the Russia become friendly again.

Also Read:

The situation is going to stay extremely volatile, oil is staying higher, he said.

He believes inflation will be a negative for the market, rupee will further depreciate and consumer companies will also see slowdown in demand.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Catch all stock market updates here