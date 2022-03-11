Global Signal: Geopolitical uncertainties outweigh US inflation and hawkish ECB

The European Central Bank on Thursday was more hawkish, they are going to sort of wind up their own QE faster than expected. Inflation numbers almost exactly line with expectations but very high at a 40-year high in the US and all of this which is coming out of Ukraine and Russia and how the market perception changes will determine the very near-term.

S&P and Nasdaq down a little bit; oil is of course a relief, yesterday’s close was about $109 a barrel. The dollar was a little stronger, 10-Year is almost knocking at the 2 percent.

The European Central Bank on Thursday was more hawkish, they are going to sort of wind up their own QE faster than expected. Inflation numbers are almost exactly line with expectations but very high at a 40-year high in the US and all of this which is coming out of Ukraine and Russia and how the market perception changes will determine the very near-term.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.