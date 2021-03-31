FY21 was a boom year for fund raising by companies

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 31, 2021 01:28 PM IST

The human misery across the world notwithstanding, FY21 turned out to be a bumper year for the Indian stock market in terms of public issues.

In all, listed companies raised about Rs 1,88,900 crore in FY21, a figure that would have been beyond anybody’s imagination, when the financial year began.

Of this, about Rs 31,511 crore was raised via initial public offerings, a growth of 52 percent over the previous year. Rs 78,731 crore was raised via qualified institutional placements and about Rs 45,143 crore was raised via offer for sale (OFS) and follow-on public offerings (FPOs).

CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain has the highlights of primary market trends in FY21.